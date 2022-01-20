The National Health Service (NHS) will launch a major prostate cancer campaign to find thousands of’missing’ patients.

The National Health Service (NHS) will launch a major prostate cancer campaign to track down thousands of’missing’ patients.

The health service is teaming up with Prostate Cancer UK to track down men who went undiagnosed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHS is partnering with Prostate Cancer UK to launch a groundbreaking campaign next month to track down thousands of “missing” men whose disease has gone undetected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Macmillan Cancer UK, there have been nearly 50,000 fewer cancer diagnoses in the UK since the start of the pandemic, with prostate, breast, and lung cancers accounting for the majority of the missing cases. Senior doctors told MPs it was critical that people did not put off seeking help.

After many people avoided appointments, especially during lockdown and times of national restrictions, the health service is focusing on raising awareness for these three cancers in particular.

Many people are still not coming forward and presenting with symptoms, which is a source of concern.

The National Prostate Cancer Audit 2021 for England and Wales, released last week, found that between April and June 2020, the number of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer in England fell by 54%, highlighting the pandemic’s staggering impact on detecting other serious diseases.

Since April 2020, 21% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer have been diagnosed at the most advanced stage, up from 17% the previous year.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England’s national cancer director, told MPs on the Health Committee on Thursday that the health service had launched several campaigns since the outbreak to encourage people to seek vital care and treatment, but that more work was needed.

“We’ve just agreed a campaign with Prostate Cancer UK where the NHS is supporting and funding something run through a charity,” she explained. “We’re trying new initiatives that don’t rely on individual charity fundraising, because that’s been difficult for them as well during the pandemic.”

“I believe the NHS should take the lead, with the help and advice of the charities.”

That’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Early in the pandemic, there was a “massive” drop in cancer referrals, with lung cancer being particularly affected due to the overlap with Covid-19 symptoms, but this had recovered “very quickly,” according to Dame Cally.

“The problem is that we don’t have enough diagnostic capacity.”

