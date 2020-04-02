The nautical equipment factory produces continuous protective visors

Thierry Plagué, CEO of Guardtex, which produces protective masks for healthcare professionals mobilized against the coronavirus. – Damien Meyer / AFP

Containment obliges, the boats remain in port. The pleasure craft at a standstill is a whole sector of the Breton economy which is pausing. To cope, some adapt their production to respond to the health crisis caused by

the coronavirus epidemic. This is the case of Guardtex, a company specializing in the manufacture of nautical fabrics, which has converted to the production of protective visors for carers.

Based in Sarzeau, in the southern part of the Gulf of Morbihan, the company usually produces protective covers, cushions or hoods for sailboats or motor boats but also accessories for ocean racing. With the arrival of Covid-19, the company was contacted by the regional health agency. She decided to use her “soft materials” to start producing a “splash shield”,

sold 19.80 euros. “Mechanical protection” which adapts to the head, “a screen avoiding the projection of postillons quite simply,” says Thierry Plagué, CEO of the company called Sellerie Nautique. These masks have the advantage of being able to be worn all day and to be easily washed.

Employees work 24 hours a day

The company first delivered the CHU de Brest before receiving orders. The visors go “to hospitals, health centers, nursing homes and businesses that want to get back to work and need to increase the barrier measures taken to protect their employees,” said the CEO. “The majority of orders we receive today are for hospitals,” said the boss of Guardtex. Fifteen employees currently work 24 hours a day to produce 2,000 visors per day. “We are in a very complicated situation. The people are very mobilized, very proud, we took people as reinforcements. “

Theoretically, the production capacity could reach 20,000 visors per day. But “the main concern is the supply of materials” regrets the boss, who asked suppliers of soft crystal, neoprene, and hook-and-loop to make himself known. As the company “will soon reach saturation, I proposed to the nautical industries, in particular, to provide them with the plans and files necessary for the manufacture of this shield to prevent them from wasting time” to try to produce.