The new Omicron symptom has been added to the list of the top 20 to be aware of.

The new Omicron symptom has been added to the top 20 to be aware of.

Because of Omicron, BRITS are experiencing a variety of symptoms.

People have complained of runny noses, sneezing, and sore throats.

However, a new one has recently appeared among Zoe Symptom Study app users’ most frequently logged symptoms.

Throughout the pandemic, this study has been tracking how most Britons are feeling.

Every day, millions of people tell us how they’re feeling – with or without Covid – and any symptoms they’re experiencing if they’ve tested positive.

Lower back pain was added to the top 20 list this week.

It was first identified as an early warning sign of the variant in December, but it hadn’t been included in the official Zoe symptoms until now.

For most people, especially those who have been vaccinated, Omicron is a mild, cold-like illness.

It’s critical to have the jabs in order to recover quickly and avoid undue suffering while recovering at home.

In the last week, 20% of Covid patients have complained of lower back pain.

When Omicron first began spreading in early December, doctors in South Africa warned that lower back pain was a sign of the virus.

“Because of your reports, we added low back pain as an option, and it’s coming in quite frequently,” said Professor Tim Spector, the study’s lead author, last week.

He explained that the team at King’s College London hadn’t included lower back pain in their full list of Covid symptoms because it was still “early days.”

However, due to the large number of users who reported the symptom, it has now been added to the list of Omicron’s most commonly reported symptoms.

A runny nose (74%) is still the most common complaint, followed by a headache (68%), sore throat (65%), fatigue (64%) and sneezing (60%).

A new persistent cough, loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature are still listed as key signs of Covid by the NHS.

However, if you suspect you have Covid based on any known symptoms, you should get a test, isolate for five days, and release lateral flows.

Joint pain, chills, fever, altered smell, swollen glands, and gut problems are some of the symptoms that could be caused by Omicron.

“It’s reassuring to see signs of rates slowing down, and it appears that we’ve now passed the second big peak of the year,” Prof Spector said, adding that hospitalizations, ICU cases, and deaths are also continuing to decline.

"It's reassuring to see signs of rates slowing down, and it appears that we've now passed the second big peak of the year," Prof Spector said, adding that hospitalizations, ICU cases, and deaths are also continuing to decline.

