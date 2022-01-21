The new symptom in your head that might indicate Omicron

The new symptom you’re experiencing in your head that could indicate you have Omicron

With Omicron, BRITS have been experiencing a variety of symptoms.

At the moment, the general rule of thumb is to think Covid if you’re sick.

However, with so many possible symptoms, deciding when to get a test can be difficult.

A new symptom has emerged among the top 20 most commonly reported by Britons.

On the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, people have been logging how they feel before and after testing positive.

A runny nose, headache, fatigue, changes in smell, and missing meals are still among the most common symptoms.

However, earache has been added to the list of symptoms that people who test positive for the variant will experience on a regular basis.

Ear pain is becoming more widely recognized as a symptom of Omicron, a virus that causes milder illness in people, particularly those who have been vaccinated.

People infected with the variant are more likely to develop cold-like symptoms, though, as with any illness, some people are more susceptible than others, particularly those who aren’t protected by a vaccine.

“There’s a lot more in the big airways of the lungs,” UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told ABC News.

“Because it’s closer to the nose and mouth, and there’s a lot of it there, you expel it a lot faster.”

“We’re not seeing an inside infection like a fever that makes you sick all over because the lungs aren’t as inflamed, but we are seeing an outside infection.”

“I have a runny nose, congestion, and earache because everything is clogged up here.”

Stanford University researchers tested an inner ear model that had been exposed to Covid to see how the virus affected the system.

It can cause inner-ear symptoms, which people may not recognize as a sign of Covid, according to the researchers.

“If you notice hearing loss, dizziness, or ringing in your ears, don’t dismiss them,” said Dr. Konstantina Stankovic.

“Take a formal test.”

Hearing loss has been seen as the only symptom of Covid infection in some of our patients.”

If you suspect you have Covid based on any known symptoms, you should get a test and isolate for five full days before releasing lateral flows.

Positive cases may now be missed due to swabs failing to detect Omicron in some people, according to an expert who spoke to us today.

According to Professor Tim Spector of the ZOE Covid Symptom Study, the variant may be settling in the gut rather than the nose.

This means that if someone is infected and has gut symptoms like an upset stomach, they will test negative – because there won’t be any…

