The nine Omicron symptoms that are most likely to affect fully vaccinated people

OMICRON is still spreading across the United Kingdom, with thousands of people testing positive every day.

Knowing the symptoms is important because it reduces the risk of spreading the virus by accident.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains in people who have been vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

People who have been vaccinated against Covid appear to have slightly different symptoms.

Professor Tim Spector, the creator of the ZOE Symptom Study App, which allows users to log how they are feeling as a result of the virus, has identified nine symptoms that keep cropping up.

“Back in 2020, it became clear that the original and Alpha versions of the coronavirus were responsible for three very common symptoms – cough, fever, and loss of smell – as well as at least 20 others,” he told newsGP.

“When Delta first appeared, we noticed a shift in the most commonly reported symptoms,” says the researcher.

“Cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, and persistent sneezing, as well as a headache and cough, became more common, especially among vaccine recipients.”

“It’s causing symptoms that are much more like a regular cold, especially in people who have been vaccinated, as well as fewer general systemic symptoms like nausea, muscle pains, diarrhoea, and skin rashes.”

Anyone who tests positive on a lateral flow must now log their results and isolate, and they do not need to have a PCR if they do not have symptoms.

Regardless of the LTF result, they must still have a PCR follow-up if they have symptoms.

Those in isolation will be able to reduce their isolation to five days if they have negative lateral flow tests on days five and six.

To be released from isolation, you must have two negative tests within 24 hours of each other, so you may need to stay in for longer.

It comes as the UK has passed the Omicron peak, and experts believe the pandemic’s end is near.

Infections and hospitalizations are on the decline across the country for the first time since the ultra-contagious Covid variant swept the UK at the end of last year.

