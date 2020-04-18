The Nobel Prize for Medicine, Luc Montagnier, also joins the theory that “the coronavirus could come out of a Chinese laboratory”

Luc Montagnier, biologist and virologist, Nobel Prize in medicine, in 2008, has stated that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic would have been accidentally created in a Chinese laboratory.

According to Montagnier: “That the Covid-19 appeared after a contamination occurred in a wild animal market, in Wuhan, is a beautiful legend. Impossible. Chinese scientists are great specialists. The virus came out of a Wuhan lab. ” Directly responsible for the virus is a laboratory in Wuhan City.

The virus came out of a Chinese laboratory

According to the doctor, the departure of the Wuhan virus was a technical error or a lack of calculations. No one could foresee that a virus will go that far. Montagnier says: “Working with my colleague and friend Jean-Claude Perrez, a mathematician, we have analyzed in minute detail the sequence of the discovery and spread of Covid-19. AND We believe it is quite plausible that the entire genome of this coronavirus has sequences very similar to those of HIV, the AIDS virus. And it could be manufactured, produced, in a Chinese laboratory. “

They are statements made to the Porquoi docteur website? (Why, doctor), a web page not specialized in scientific information.

The response of the scientific community to that theory

“That makes no sense”, said Etienne Simon-Lorière for the agency AFP, a virologist at the Institut Pasteur in Paris.

At this time, Genomic analyzes of the virus, carried out across the globe, allow its origin to be traced and a laboratory to reject it. A few weeks ago, a scientific article published in “Nature Medicine” ruled out this possibility based on genetic analysis.

“There is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a laboratory in Wuhan.“Noted Edward Holmes of the University of Sydney in a Urgent statement issued Thursday, April 16, on the explosive growth of conspiracy theory in the United States.

On March 17, Holmes’s team already published a genetic study of the virus in the Nature Medicine magazine that “clearly shows that SARS-CoV-2 it is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus” Genetic modification techniques for viruses leave traces. AND in the new coronavirus these scientific footsteps are not detected.