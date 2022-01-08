The number of daily Covid cases continues to decline, with 178,250 new infections reported for the third day in a row.

The number of daily Covid infections has dropped for the third day in a row, with 178,250 new infections reported.

It comes as new data suggests that the crucial coronavirus R rate in some parts of England could be as high as 1.6.

The R rate hasn’t been updated since December 23, and England’s average now sits between 1.2 and 1.5, up slightly from between 1.2 and 1.5 before Christmas.

Today, 178,250 more people in the United Kingdom tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 14,193,228.

A further 229 deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 149,744 since the outbreak began.

The daily cases for today are down from 179,756 yesterday and 194,747 on Wednesday, offering a ray of hope.

It’s the third consecutive daily decrease after cases hit a new high on Tuesday, when 218, 724 cases were reported.

It also comes as Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced today that Omicron is 90% milder than Delta.

The Omicron variant has now surpassed the Delta variant as the most common cause of infection in the UK.

After three million Britons had Covid on New Year’s Eve, experts said this week that Omicron cases may have peaked.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

After the NHS worked tirelessly over the Christmas period, the Department of Health and Social Care announced today that 35 million Britons have received their Covid booster shots.

Every day, new vaccine slots become available, and Brits are encouraged to get their shots, as two doses are insufficient to protect against Omicron.

Prior to the Christmas season, London had the highest R rate, but data suggests that the capital may have passed its peak of infections. Instead, the North East and Yorkshire have the highest R rate, ranging from 1.3 to 1.6.

The North West comes in second, with a score of 1.3 to 1.5.

The Midlands have a score of 1.2 to 1.5, while the East of England has a score of 1.1 to 1.3.

The R rates in the South East and the South West were both between 1.0 and 1.3.

