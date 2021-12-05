The number of Omicron cases in the UK has risen to 246 as new infections have increased by 53% in just one day, according to experts, who have warned that it is too late to take preventative measures.

Omicron cases in the UK have risen to 246 as new infections have increased by 53% in a DAY after experts warned that measures to stop the spread were too late.

CASES OF THE Omicron Covid variant have increased by 53% in the UK today, bringing the total to 246 infections.

It comes after an expert warned that hastily implemented travel measures to combat the “super strain” were already too late to prevent a wave of cases.

Even more cases of the mutant variant have been recorded today, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

A total of 86 cases of the Omicron strain have been reported in the United Kingdom, with 68 of them occurring in England.

That’s a 53% increase in just ONE DAY, with the total rising from 160 to 246 in just 24 hours.

In Scotland, an additional 17 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, a government adviser, said today that it is “too late” to make a “material difference” in preventing a case breakout.

After being identified here a week ago, the mutant variant is already “transmitting rapidly and successfully,” according to UKHSA.

As a result of the increase in cases, ministers in Westminster approved new travel restrictions, requiring those returning from abroad to have a negative PCR or lateral flow test within 48 hours of returning home.

“I think that may be a case of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted,” Prof Woolhouse said this morning on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show when asked about the new travel rules.

“If Omicron is present in the UK, which it most certainly is, and if there is community transmission in the UK, which it appears to be, then community transmission will drive the next wave.”

“The cases being imported are significant; we want to detect them and isolate any positive cases we find, just as we would for any other case.”

“However, I believe it is too late to make a significant difference in the course of the Omicron wave, assuming one exists.”

Despite the rising number of Omicron cases, Dominic Raab insisted today that families CAN get together this Christmas, despite growing fears of a festive lockdown.

The deputy prime minister has attempted to reassure worried Britons that the country is in a “more confident position” than last year, urging people to keep their Christmas parties going.

Mr Raab said people should “enjoy” gatherings and Christmas with their families and loved ones while speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

He predicted, “It’ll be a fantastic Christmas.”

“Everyone’s families, friends, and loved ones…”

