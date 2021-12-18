The number of omicron cases in the UK has tripled in the last 24 hours, with more than 10,000 infections.

Daily omicron cases in the UK have tripled in the last 24 hours, with more than 10,000 infections.

The number of Omicron cases in the UK has increased by over 10,000 in the last 24 hours.

Only 3,201 cases were reported yesterday, compared to 10,059 today.

The new COVID variant now has 24,968 cases.

According to the most recent figures, there were 9,427 cases in England, 514 in Northern Ireland, 96 in Scotland, and 22 in Wales.

Seven people have now died as a result of the variant, according to the UK Health Security Agency, and the number of people hospitalized with the variant has increased to 85 from 65.

For the second day in a row, the number of Covid-19 cases reached an all-time high.

A total of 88,376 new infections were reported, with Omicron cases increasing by 16% to 1,691.

To prevent infections and save Christmas, Brits have been urged to get their booster shots, either through the NHS portal or at walk-in clinics.

The Sun is also urging readers to join the Jabs Army campaign to ensure a smooth and quick rollout.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons turned out yesterday to get their third jab, demonstrating that they are paying attention to advice.

In England, 740,775 people received their booster, while 59,782 people showed up in Scotland and 17,068 in Wales.

Overall, 817,625 third doses were administered in the UK, compared to 409,760 on Friday, December 10.

It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to convene an emergency Covid Cobra meeting this weekend to discuss proposals for the circuit-breaker, which are said to include a ban on meeting friends and family inside.

Infosurhoy reports that the cabinet will be briefed on the latest Covid data this afternoon, but not in a formal cabinet meeting.

Officials are “concerned about the data,” according to the broadcaster, but the idea of imminent restrictions is “being played down somewhat.”

It comes after the Prime Minister pledged last night that the country would not be shut down, despite reports that plans for a lockdown after the holiday season have been drawn up.

“We are not shutting things down,” he told the country.

However, according to The Times, ministers are preparing draft plans that will prevent Brits from meeting others indoors unless it is for work purposes.

If the plan is approved, pubs and restaurants will only be allowed to serve outside.

According to other reports, Mr Johnson was given a number of options for ‘plan C,’ including “mild guidance to nudge people all the way up to lockdown.”

Sage scientists are pessimistic…

