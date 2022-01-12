The number of weekly Covid cases has risen to 4.3 million, but ‘encouraging’ data shows that London has passed its peak.

The number of weekly Covid cases has risen to 4.3 million, but ‘encouraging’ data shows London has passed its peak.

The capital, which became the country’s variant epicentre after an outbreak of Omicron infections at the start of December, now appears to have peaked.

In the week leading up to the new year, the Office for National Statistics reported a 600,000 increase in cases in the UK.

However, just weeks after the variant took hold of the country, the drop in infections in London is a promising green shoot.

“It’s encouraging that infections in London have decreased in the most recent week,” said Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey.

“With the exception of the East of England, where the trend is unknown, infections have increased in all other English regions.”

“During this period of high infection, it’s critical to keep an eye on things.”

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with data revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, avoiding the need for new restrictions and protecting the NHS.

Despite the fact that the number of cases is rapidly increasing, hospitals are not seeing the same level of admissions as they were last winter.

However, as staff illnesses and infections spread, trusts have declared critical incidents and enlisted the army’s assistance in some hotspots.

Covid cases fell by 45 percent in a week yesterday, adding to signs that the Omicron outbreak is winding down.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) reported another 120,821 infections on Tuesday afternoon, compared to a seven-day high of 218,724 infections.

Over the New Year bank holiday, extra cases and deaths went unreported in Northern Ireland and Wales, according to data released on January 4.

However, the figures released yesterday show a significant drop in case numbers from the previous week, indicating that the country may be nearing its peak.

However, the number of fatalities in the past seven days (1,660) is up 81% from the previous week.

Increases in deaths and hospitalizations always follow an increase in cases.

Despite a huge increase in Omicron cases over the holiday season, the number of deaths this winter has not yet reached the peak of previous waves.

However, yesterday’s death toll, as well as hospital inpatients, are at an all-time high since February 2021.

