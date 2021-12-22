The Omicron Covid outbreak is currently affecting London hospitals, but it is expected to spread throughout the UK in the near future.

The Omicron Covid outbreak is currently affecting London hospitals, but it will soon spread across the UK.

We have the tools we need to care for patients; the most important thing is to look after the well-being of our employees.

A pandemic has struck once again.

We thought we had coronavirus under control after nearly two years.

Everyone, but particularly those of us working in the NHS, is disappointed by the prospect of more disruption caused by Covid-19.

NHS hospitals have been dealing with a steady stream of Covid patients this year, as well as other major issues.

Patients have been flocking to emergency rooms in record numbers, while children’s services have been dealing with an outbreak of other viral infections that are typically more prevalent in the winter.

We’ve also been working hard to keep routine services for “common” diseases like heart disease, stroke, and cancer running smoothly.

More than two million patients have had their surgery postponed or cancelled in the last 18 months, resulting in a backlog.

Our entire healthcare system has been harmed.

Staff in the NHS are exhausted and unable to establish a routine.

After difficult experiences working in intensive care, many people continue to feel the effects on their health.

Now comes the dreaded Covid peak wait.

Is the forecast accurate? How big will it be? Will vaccination work with the Omicron variant as well?

Intensive care units (ICUs) across the country are in the midst of a familiar planning phase.

This entails setting up makeshift ICUs, dusting off spare ventilators, and updating redeployed staff on the situation.

Covid hospital admissions are starting to rise in London, where I work as an ICU Consultant.

The rest of the United Kingdom will join a few days later.

During the Christmas season, many routine NHS services were temporarily suspended.

We can anticipate them opening more slowly in the coming year as a result of Covid.

Personnel will be our most difficult challenge.

The specialist nurse standing beside the ICU bed is more important than the ICU bed itself.

They deliver every drug we prescribe and every treatment we administer.

We’ve already seen a significant increase in staff absences as a result of Covid or self-isolation, as well as a recent spike in cases in London.

Some NHS employees will be able to return sooner as a result of the new isolation rules, but not all.

We have everything we need.

