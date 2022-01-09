The omicron symptom on your skin, lips, and nails indicates that you require immediate covid treatment.

According to experts at the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the eight omicron symptoms, there are some warning signs to look out for that could put your life in jeopardy.

On November 27, Omicron was first reported in the United Kingdom, and it quickly became the most common covid-19 strain, with thousands of people testing positive every day.

According to the latest data from the Scottish Government, 20,217 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

However, there is some good news: Omicron’s symptoms are reported to be less severe than those associated with previous strains of the virus.

According to the most recent data from the ZOE covid study, Scotland’s R value is currently estimated to be 1.1, with 1 in 41 people in Scotland having symptomatic covid.

A high temperature, a new or persistent cough, and a loss or change in your sense of taste or smell are the three main symptoms of covid, according to the NHS.

However, there are eight symptoms that distinguish Omicron from other variants.

Among the signs and symptoms are:

Congestion, brain fog, night sweats, skin rashes, and in some patients, sore eyes are also symptoms of the variant.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first raised the alarm about the new variant, also warned that certain symptoms, such as headaches and sore muscles, are more intense in unvaccinated people.

According to the Mirror, there are some lesser-known signs of omicron that appear on the skin, lips, and nails, for which patients should seek immediate medical attention.

If your nail beds have turned blue or grey, see a doctor right away.

Apart from the main three symptoms, people with omicron report a wide range of symptoms, according to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, pale, grey, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds – depending on skin tone – can indicate low levels of oxygen in the blood.

These symptoms are “emergency warning signs,” according to the health organization, and we should seek treatment right away.

Trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, and inability to wake or stay awake are also emergency signs.