The Original Flava Brothers show you how to add some Caribbean flavor to your Veganuary with delicious vegan Caribbean cuisine.

On the occasion of the release of their new Natural Flava cookbook of plant-based recipes, Craig and Shaun McAnuff discuss their love for West Indian vegan dishes, including their recipe for Rasta pumpkin pasta.

Cauliflower burgers may not sound particularly Jamaican, but Shaun and Craig McAnuff assure me that they are “seriously, seriously good” examples of Caribbean vegan cuisine.

The Original Flava brothers coat the vegetables in a spicy batter before deep frying them until they are crunchy and golden.

“The texture is amazing,” Shaun, 35, says.

“It’s a chicken substitute that actually works.”

The pair have written Natural Flava, a cookbook of plant-based Caribbean recipes like this one, that are sure to help anyone who wants to spice up their Veganuary.

It includes dairy-free mac and cheese, fried banana blossom “chicken,” plantain lasagne, and fluffy roti with curry chickpeas.

“In 2018, I went vegan for a year,” Shaun explains.

“I wanted to try something new, and it turned out to be a fantastic experience.”

My mother followed suit and continues to do so.

It’s worked wonders for her, and she’s now diabetes-free.

There’s a lot to be said about how it affects your health and allows you to eat more vegetables and fruits.

“Diabetes and high blood pressure are prevalent in the Afro-Caribbean community.

We’re not saying you shouldn’t enjoy yourself, but the opportunity to showcase a different side of Caribbean cuisine has been fantastic.”

The couple, who hail from Thornton Heath in south London, shot to fame five years ago after sharing a video recipe for bun and cheese, a true Caribbean classic, on Facebook.

They saw an opportunity after accumulating more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

They’ve been sharing recipes for homemade family dishes like rice and peas, saltfish and ackee online nearly every Saturday at 9 a.m. since then.

Craig, 32, says, “I think people were really interested in learning how to make typical Caribbean food at home.”

“It’s been popular in the UK for a long time, but I suppose it’s not in everyone’s repertoire, and people haven’t stopped singing it.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy