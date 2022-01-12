The party on Downing Street took place three days before Eid, making a mockery of Muslim sacrifices.

The party on Downing Street took place three days before Eid, making a mockery of Muslims’ sacrifices.

It’s yet another example of religious discrimination in the face of the pandemic.

Everyone had a difficult time in May 2020.

We were two months into a terrifying pandemic that had put the country on lockdown.

For Muslims, this meant being separated from family and friends during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr (which fell on May 23, that year).

There was a reason for this.

Covid-19 disproportionately affected Muslim communities and made them more likely to die, so staying safe from the virus was top of our minds in May 2020.

The government was especially adamant about us staying at home.

In the run-up to Eid, we were reminded to be cautious and follow the lockdown rules.

Places of worship were closed, and you could only meet one person from another household at a social distance outside.

This meant that my family had to skip the morning Eid prayer.

It’s a crucial part of the day — a chance to dress up and mingle with the Muslim community while enjoying delicious food and company.

Because I didn’t have that, Eid felt like any other day.

I had a small dinner with my family at home and called my family to wish them Eid greetings, but that was about it.

Boris Johnson admitting to and apologizing for attending a Downing Street party three days before our lockdown Eid was deeply frustrating.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that No 10 is planning a lockdown.

I recall how dreadful May 2020 was.

People were dying of Covid without their loved ones by their sides, healthcare workers were exhausted from working countless shifts at all hours of the day and night, and we were cut off from our friends and family.

But what also irritated me was that it demonstrated how, in the eyes of our government, not all religious festivals are created equal.

This has been a recurring theme throughout the pandemic, with the government scrambling to save Christmas while Muslims, Sikhs, and Jews were told to sit tight and observe the Covid-19 restrictions when a religious festival was approaching.

It was surprising to learn that the same people who urged Muslims in the UK not to break lockdown rules during Ramadan and Eid had done so.

