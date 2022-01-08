The PM’s anti-lockdown ‘gamble’ has paid off, according to a top doc, so no need to rush fourth Covid jabs.

The PM’s anti-lockdown ‘gamble’ has paid off, according to a top doc, so there’s no need to rush fourth Covid jabs.

BOOSTERS are currently winning the fight against Omicron, so a fourth jab isn’t required, according to experts.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases fell for a third day, and the number of patients in hospitals and on ventilators in London fell.

According to the findings, over-65s are 90% less likely to end up in the hospital as a result of Omicron for at least three months after receiving booster shots.

And the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation says it’s too early to consider introducing fourth jabs because there’s no evidence of waning protection.

Israel became the first country to offer fourth doses to over-60s and healthcare workers last month.

“The booster dose is still providing high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups,” JCVI chairman Professor Wei Shen Lim said.

“As a result, the committee has determined that a second booster dose is not required immediately.”

The results are very encouraging, and they highlight the importance of getting a booster shot.”

Yesterday, confirmed Covid cases fell to 178,250 for the third day in a row.

The number of patients on ventilators who were infected with the virus also decreased, from 762 to 728.

Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter of Cambridge University said of Mr Johnson’s decision to stick with Plan B, “In a sense, you might consider the Government has gotten away with it.”

