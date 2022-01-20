The police claim that there is “no forensic evidence” to support claims of injection spiking.

According to Police Scotland investigators, none of the reported cases of drink spiking by injection could be backed up with evidence of substances linked to drink spiking.

Police Scotland has stated that there is “no forensic evidence” to back up allegations of injection spiking.

Last year, the force received a record number of reports of spiking, with 51 people believed to have been injected.

Several victims took to social media to describe how they became seriously ill and discovered puncture marks and bruising on their backs, arms, and legs.

During the investigation, however, no substances linked to drink spiking were discovered, according to a senior detective with Police Scotland.

“I’m happy to say that we’re not seeing any drugs within people’s systems that we would classify as a drug that would be used in spiking,” Detective Chief Superintendent Laura McLuckie told the Scottish Police Authority.

“Clearly, there is alcohol involved.”

Recreational drug use is unmistakably present.

“However, at this time, we have no identified cases of any spiking by injection in Scotland.”

“Of course, we’ll keep an eye on it in the coming weeks and months.”

Reports of spiking by injection are on the decline, with no reports filed in Scotland in the last week.

On December 20, ten cases were reported, but three cases were reported in the weeks following.

152 cases of drugs being added to drinks or syringe injections were investigated by police in the first ten months of 2021.

69 people said their drinks had been spiked, with 51 receiving injections.

In the other 32 cases, police were unable to determine how they were drugged.

Substances are frequently removed from the system within 24 hours of their introduction.

“We continue to investigate reports of people being “spiked” either with a needle or in their drink,” said Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie of Police Scotland.

We aren’t always able to figure out why a perpetrator chooses to carry out an assault in this manner.

Every report is and will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, including when necessary, a full forensic investigation.

“People should be able to go out without fear of being spiked on a night out.”

We are hard at work.

