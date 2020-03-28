The President’s Health Adviser reveals the details of the isolation extension for those coming from abroad for 28 days

Dr. Mohamed Awad Tag El Din, Advisor to the President of the Republic for Health Affairs, stressed that we are facing during this period important challenges and we must all join together to confront this virus and reduce the risks as much as possible, noting that Egypt has taken precautionary measures early upon hearing about the spread of the disease in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

He pointed out that the quarantine period was fourteen days, but after the development of the virus in some European countries and the arrival of the virus incubation period, it could last for 28 days, and therefore we took precautions, and the isolation period for those coming from abroad was extended to 28 days.

He continued, “Taj al-Din” during a telephone intervention in the evening program dmc, which is presented by the media Ramy Radwan, that the means taken by the state recently are very important measures to reduce the spread of the Corona virus, and pointed out that the elderly and chronic disease owners are the most important and important two categories that must be followed.

The World Health Organization said that more than 100 thousand people have recovered from infection with the Corona virus, and that there are more than half a million confirmed cases of corona virus in the world, and more than 20 thousand deaths.

The World Health Organization calls on the countries of the world not to use any drugs that have not yet been proven effective in treating the Corona virus.

Today, the World Health Organization is launching its customized message service in Arabic, in partnership with WhatsApp and Facebook, to inform the public about the latest developments related to the Corona virus. The messaging service is characterized by ease of use and the ability to reach a wide audience of at least two billion people, in order to communicate information issued by the organization Directly to the people who need it.

According to the WHO statement today, this messaging service will provide everyone, from government leaders to health workers to family and friends, the latest developments and information about the Corona virus, including details about the symptoms of the disease and how people protect it from themselves and others. The service also includes links to the latest case reports and provides the latest real-time numbers to help government policy makers protect the health of their residents.

It is possible to subscribe to the service through a link that automatically opens a conversation in the WhatsApp application. It suffices to send the word “hello” to enable the conversation by displaying a list of options that allow answering the users ’questions about Covid-19 disease.