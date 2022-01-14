THE PRIMARY COVID RULES ARE CHANGING FROM NEXT WEEK

For Brits, MAJOR Covid rule changes are coming next week.

From Monday, people in England will be able to leave isolation after five full days, providing a boost to struggling businesses and the NHS.

The Health Secretary confirmed the rule change yesterday, after experts called for isolation to be reduced while the NHS deals with mass staff absences.

People must still isolate for seven days until January 17 and can only come out after passing a negative test on days six and seven.

According to new research, reducing isolation to five days would only result in an additional two people in every 100 leaving quarantine while still infectious.

After two negative lateral flow tests, key UK Health Security Agency modeling looked into the possibility of a positive case spreading the virus.

It was discovered that 8% of those who were infectious on day five would still be infectious on day seven, compared to 6.2 percent on day seven, leading ministers to change their minds.

It comes after a slew of studies found that Omicron is milder than other strains in people who have been vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Isolation rules will change on Monday, reducing to five full days.

However, due to the ambiguity of the new rules, anyone who isolates must do so for six days, not five.

This is because the first full day of isolation does not coincide with the day you test positive or notice symptoms, though you must still isolate if either of these events occurs.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, that day is now known as “day zero,” with the following day counting as day one.

To be released from isolation, Covid patients must test negative on lateral flow tests on days five and six.

The following is an example of a timeline:

Monday Day 0 (when you first notice symptoms or receive a positive test result)

Day 1: Tuesday

Day two of Wednesday

Day 3 (Thursday)

Day 4 of the weekend

The first lateral flow test was performed on Saturday, Day 5.

Day 6 – second lateral flow test; if both are negative, you may be released from isolation.

RULES FOR THOSE WHO SUFFER FROM SYMPTOMS

Isolation begins the day you first notice symptoms.

You’ll have to stay in your room…

