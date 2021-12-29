The Prime Minister advises the public to get tested for Covid before the New Year because test kits are running out.

The Prime Minister urges people to test for Covid before the New Year because test kits are running out.

The combination of Boris Johnson’s messages and the huge increase in infections has fueled an unprecedented demand for lateral flow tests.

Boris Johnson’s video message to the nation, in which he announced that people would be able to enjoy Christmas without new Covid restrictions, also included a clear call for people to “take a test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives.”

People understand that without onerous measures, they have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of Covid where they can, and messaging like this, combined with the huge spike in infections, has fueled unprecedented demand for lateral flow tests.

However, this important pillar of the Prime Minister’s strategy is beginning to show signs of wear and tear.

On Wednesday, he appeared on television and urged people to take a test before celebrating New Year’s Eve.

But he spoke at a time when pharmacies were warning of an unsustainable test shortage and people were having trouble ordering kits online.

Ministers are currently denying accusations that they have fueled demand for tests without ensuring supply.

However, health officials claim that due to reduced postal schedules over the holiday season, delivery capacity was harmed.

The Prime Minister could have foreseen this – Christmas happens every year – and put in place a backup delivery system to ensure that kits reached homes and pharmacies in time to meet demand.

Ministers will, however, be hoping that the system will be able to cope again soon, as there is a natural drop-off in social contacts in January.

Government officials also believe that people have had enough experience with the virus to know how to prevent it from spreading, such as by ventilating or wearing masks.

However, there may be economic consequences if people stay in over New Year’s Eve because they are unable to take a test and be assured that they are not infectious.

On the other hand, mixing without testing will only increase the number of infections.