The proposal for 400 flats in Glasgow was rejected due to concerns about a lack of natural light.

According to a local politician, there is a need for social housing in the area.

Councillors in Partick have rejected plans to build 400 new flats on the site of a former railway yard, claiming that the plans are outdated.

An application to redevelop the site at Beith Street, next to the River Kelvin, would have resulted in the construction of 424 residential flats in four blocks, as well as a riverside wall and public footpath.

The property, which has been vacant since 2005, was once part of a larger railway yard before being used as a scrapyard and then a “show person’s” site.

Concerns were raised during the planning committee meeting about residents not getting enough sunlight and the potential cost of the new flats.

Councillors were concerned that this would discourage people from purchasing in an area where they believed more social housing was needed.

“I am concerned about issues of daylighting, and the proposal for the blocks would suggest to me that the flats on the lower elevations will have no access to daylight,” said Councillor Ken Andrew.

“As designed, the amenity space on the roof of one block faces east, creating a potentially dark space that also looks into the student housing.”

Council officers agreed that daylighting was one of the development’s main concerns, but that it had been designed in this manner to ensure an acceptable level of amenity and open space.

“I also have concerns about housing prices because there are demands for social housing in the area,” Councillor Alan Young added.

“With the high level of student housing in that area of the city, I understand there are needs for affordable places to live.”

After a lengthy discussion, the majority of councillors voted to reject the application.

“I am happy to refuse the application because I don’t like Glasgow going back in time,” Bailie Josephine Docherty said.

