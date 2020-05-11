The Public Prosecution: The forensic report confirms the death of Shadi Habashi in his prison with alcohol poisoning

The Public Prosecution said in a statement issued to it, that it received the report of the forensic medicine department regarding the anatomical characterization of the body of the accused, Shadi Habashi, which proved that the cause of his death was methyl alcohol poisoning and its metabolites and the resulting acidity in the blood, inhibition of the central nervous system and severe respiratory failure, And that the death is contemporary to the established history of the investigations.

The chemical laboratory has reported – in the interest – that by examining the visceral samples taken from the body, methyl alcohol has been found, and it has been proven by conducting an apparent examination of the body that there are no recent biological apparent traumatic effects that indicate the cohesion, attraction, or criminal violence of the deceased.

The Public Prosecution had completed the investigations by asking two other detainees in the company of the deceased. With a similar fatigue when the deceased was injured, he was subsequently transferred for treatment, confirming the mental and physical health of the deceased before that event.

The second witness, with his knowledge of the deceased and the previous witness, blended the soda bottle they had with alcohol to have an intoxicating effect, and he also saw with them an empty and full bottle of alcohol.

The Public Prosecution calls on citizens to seek accuracy in what is being reported on various news sites and social media websites.

News related to the investigations it is conducting, and commitment to the limits of what it was able to announce of facts and procedures with its data issued in its official accounts on social networking sites; to refute any false news, data, or rumors that would disturb public security and harm the public interest, stressing that it will be decisively addressed to the promoters of that news and data False rumors of the procedures provided for by law.