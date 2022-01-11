The sausage, bean, and cheese snack from Greggs is making a comeback.

Greggs announces the reintroduction of the sausage, bean, and cheese snack.

Due to supply chain issues, the product has been unavailable since the autumn.

After a lengthy absence, fast food giant Greggs has announced that one of its most popular snacks will be returning to the menu.

Due to supply chain issues, the sausage, bean, and cheese (SBC) melt has been unavailable since the fall.

Greggs assured customers at the time that the delicacy had not been discontinued and that staff were “working around the clock” to bring it back on the menu.

SBC melts will be back in stock on Thursday, January 13, according to Gregg’s tweets, according to Chronicle Live.

“The comeback you’ve been waiting for… two days to go,” Greggs teased on social media yesterday (Tuesday), with a blurred teaser image of baked beans oozing out of a pasty.

Baked beans, sausage meatballs, and melted cheese are wrapped in pastry for the sausage, bean, and cheese melt.

