The second day of lateral flow tests has ended, as major new isolation rules are set to take effect TODAY.

For the second day in a row, CORONAVIRUS lateral flow tests have run out as new isolation rules for Brits take effect.

Those who tried to order the tests through the government portal this morning were disappointed.

Although no tests can be ordered right now, you can still get them from pharmacies or collection points.

It’s the second day in a row that Brits have been unable to order tests, with the website advising people to ‘try again later’ yesterday.

The tests are administered by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which announced today that due to high demand, test orders have been halted.

According to a spokesperson, this was done to ensure that all current orders were completed first.

New rules on infection and isolation go into effect today, causing a test shortage.

Anyone who has come into contact with someone who has Covid must now test daily for seven days using an LFT, according to new rules.

This applies whether someone has Omicron or Delta and was put in place to stop the virus from spreading.

This includes double-vaccinated British citizens.

Those who have not been vaccinated, however, will be required to isolate for the full ten days unless they are eligible for or already have daily contact testing at work.

Anyone who has been identified as a close contact and has a negative LFT is still advised to limit their contact with people outside of their immediate family.

According to the government, these people should also follow instructions and work from home if at all possible, as well as wearing a face covering if necessary.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has stated that Omicron is gaining traction in the UK and will soon be the dominant variant.

“We’re taking this proportionate and more practical measure to limit the impact on people’s daily lives while also helping to reduce the spread of Omicron,” he continued.

“Vaccines remain our best defense, and I urge anyone who has not yet received their first and second vaccinations, as well as those who are eligible for a booster, to do so as soon as possible.”

Brits have been urged to get their vaccinations and booster shots before Christmas in order to avoid contracting the variant.

The Duchess of Cornwall today endorsed The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign and encouraged Brits to sign up.

The renewed campaign comes after Britain’s first Omicron death yesterday, and No10 has announced that vaccination centers will be open later…

