The signs and symptoms of omicron in children are discussed by experts.

Experts discuss the symptoms and signs of omicron in children.

A GP has outlined what parents should know about covid symptoms in children, as they differ from those experienced by adults, with those who catch omicron reporting different symptoms than those who catch delta.

The signs and symptoms of omicron in children have been outlined by a doctor, who cautions that they can differ greatly from those experienced by adults.

The three main symptoms of coronavirus, according to the NHS, are a new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell. However, the new omicron variant has been associated with sneezing, aches, fatigue, and a sore throat in adults.

“The symptoms are different in children, and with this new variant, some people are reporting more coryza, the medical term for cold-like symptoms, rather than flu,” Dr Lawrence Dorman told BelfastLive of children showing signs of tiredness, headache, and a high temperature when infected with omicron.

“Coryza causes runny noses and less serious symptoms, whereas we know from the very first Alpha wave that people had more classic flu symptoms and were aching and sore.

“It’s especially difficult with children because extreme temperatures are common in that age group.”

The most important thing we ask people to do is trust their gut feelings.

Parents are familiar with their children and are aware of when they are ill.”

Dr. Dorman, the chair of Northern Ireland’s Royal College of Practitioners, warned parents to be wary of their children spreading the virus to vulnerable relatives.

“In terms of symptoms, the guidelines remain the same: a fever, a new persistent cough, or a loss of taste and smell.”

“While some of these have changed, it’s still important to keep track of them,” he says.

“We encourage people to maintain a high level of suspicion, especially if they have vulnerable family members.”

“It’s never a bad idea to be cautious and sensible if you have an elderly relative or family member who is taking immunosuppressive tablets and has underlying medical conditions.”