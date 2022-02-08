The simple sleep hack that eliminates the same amount of calories from your diet as McDonald’s fries every day

The simple sleep hack that eliminates the same amount of calories from your diet as a serving of McDonald’s fries every day

According to a study, getting a good night’s sleep helps you lose weight.

According to scientists, an extra hour of sleep could cut 270 calories from people’s daily diets – about the same as a portion of McDonald’s fries or a Mars bar.

A small portion of McDonald’s fries contains 237 calories, so even if you eat the last few fries in the bag, you shouldn’t be too concerned – as long as you get a good night’s sleep.

A 250-calorie McDonald’s hamburger or six 259-calorie chicken nuggets are two other popular foods with a similar calorie count.

Over the course of three years, removing the extra calories could result in a massive two-stone weight loss simply by staying in bed.

And, best of all, sleepers lost weight without having to diet or change their diet.

Sleeping well aids in the control of appetite and the prevention of overeating by the brain.

“In our study, we only manipulated sleep and let the participants eat whatever they wanted,” said Dr. Esra Tasali of the University of Chicago.

“This was not a weight-loss study, but we have evidence of a decrease in caloric intake even after just two weeks.”

“If good sleep habits are maintained over time, significant weight loss will occur.”

“Many people are trying to find ways to reduce their calorie intake in order to lose weight — well, you might be able to reduce it significantly just by sleeping more.”

The results of the study, published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, were tested on 80 overweight people who slept for less than 6.5 hours per night.

In the United Kingdom, two out of every three adults are overweight or obese.

Extra fat increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, dementia, and cancer.

With the help of doctors, the participants in the study were able to get an extra 1.2 hours of sleep per night.

“Here’s how to get a better night’s sleep using the 10-3-2-1 method,” he explained.

No more caffeine for ten hours before bedtime.

“This is how long it takes for your body to remove it from your bloodstream and eliminate its effects.”

If you normally go to bed at 10 p.m., Dr Raj’s method means you can’t have any caffeine after 12 p.m.

His next suggestion is to avoid large meals three hours before bedtime.

The next piece of advice is to stop working two hours before going to bed.

According to Dr. Raj, this helps you relax because you won’t be able to sleep if you’re still thinking about the…

