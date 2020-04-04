The six steps proposed by an eminence of US medicine to limit deaths from coronavirus without destroying the economy

Flatten the curve? No, Harvey Fineberg’s goal is more ambitious: “The goal is to crush the curve. China did this in Wuhan. We can do it in this country in 10 weeks. “
The sentence of the former president of Harvard was published in the New England Journal of Medicine as part of a lengthy editorial note echoing Donald Trump’s words: “The President says that we are at war with the coronavirus. It is a war that we must fight to win ”, wrote.
His vision does not leave out the economic aspect, which gives him a privileged place to save “between thousands and more than a million American lives that are in danger.” Fineberg assures that the economy and health do not have to compete as if they were defending antagonistic interests: “As economists would say, there is a dominant option, which simultaneously limits deaths and makes the economy work sustainably again.”
How to achieve that ideal and how long would it take? According to Fineberg, if the US follows the following six steps, it can beat Covid-19 in early June:
1. Establish a unified command
The president must surprise his critics and appoint a commander who reports directly to the president. This person must have the full trust of Trump and must earn the trust of the American people. This is not an inter-agency coordinator. This commander has all the power and authority of the American president to mobilize all the civil and military assets necessary to win the war. Ask each governor to designate an individual state commander with similar state authority. The diversity of our nation and the various stages of the epidemic in different regions allow us to focus responses to specific places and times, deploy and redeploy limited national supplies where they can do what’s best, and learn from experience as we go .
2. Make millions of tests available
Not everyone needs to be tested, but everyone with symptoms does. The nation needs to prepare to perform millions of diagnostic tests in the next two weeks. This was the key to success in South Korea. Every decision about case management depends on a good medical evaluation and the results of diagnostic tests. Without diagnostic tests, we cannot trace the extent of the outbreak. Use creative ways to mobilize the nation’s research labs to help with population detection; refer people who test positive for further evaluation. Organize dedicated clinical testing sites in each community that are physically separate from other care centers, such as the car tests that have started to emerge.
3. Provide protective equipment to health workers and equip hospitals for a sudden increase in seriously ill patients
An ample supply of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) should be the standard for all US healthcare workers. We would not send soldiers into battle without bulletproof vests: Health workers on the front lines of this war deserve no less. Regional distribution centers should quickly deliver respirators and other necessary equipment from national warehouses to hospitals in greatest need. Despite everyone’s best efforts, in crisis-affected areas it will be necessary to implement crisis care standards to make ethical and unavoidable decisions about the use of available equipment and supplies.
4. Differentiate the population into five groups and treat accordingly
First we need to know who is infected; second, who is supposed to be infected (ie, people with signs and symptoms consistent with infection that initially test negative); third, who has been exposed; quarter, who does not know if they have been exposed or infected; and fifth, who has recovered from the infection and is adequately immune.
We must act on the basis of symptoms, examinations, tests and exposures to identify those who belong to each of the first four groups. Hospitalize people with serious or high-risk illness. Establish infirmaries using empty convention centers, for example, to care for people with mild or moderate illnesses and low risk.
An isolation nursing facility for all patients will decrease transmission to family members. Convert now empty hotels into quarantine centers to house those who have been exposed and separate them from the general population for 2 weeks. This type of quarantine will remain practical until the epidemic has exploded in a particular city or region.
5. Inspire and mobilize the public
In this total effort, everyone has a role to play and virtually everyone is willing. We have begun to unleash the American ingenuity to create new treatments and a vaccine, providing a greater variety and quantity of diagnostic tests, and using the power of information technology, social networks, artificial intelligence and high-speed computing. to devise novel solutions. These efforts should be intensified. Everyone can help reduce the risk of exposure and support your friends and neighbors at this critical time. After all healthcare workers have the masks they need, the US Postal Service and willing private companies can team up to deliver surgical masks and hand sanitizers to every American home. If everyone wears a surgical mask outside the home, those who are presymptomatic and infected will be less likely to pass the infection on to others.
6. Learn in real time while doing fundamental research
Clinical care would greatly improve with effective antiviral treatment, and every plausible route should be investigated. We did it with HIV; now we need to do it faster with SARS-CoV-2. Doctors need better predictors of which patient’s condition tends to deteriorate rapidly or who may die. Decisions to determine the public health response and restart the economy must be guided by science. If we find out how many people have been infected and are now immune, we can determine that it is safe for them to return to their jobs and resume their more normal activities.
Is it safe for others to return to work? That depends on the level of infection still ongoing, the nature of possible exposures in the workplace, and the reliable and rapid detection of new cases.
Can schools safely reopen? That depends on what we learn about children as transmitters of the virus to their teachers, parents, and grandparents.
How dangerous are contaminated spaces and surfaces? That depends on the survival of the virus in different environmental conditions and on different materials.
Fineberg’s hypothesis is that this is a war that is won based on scientific advances and decisions must be made based on evidence. In his vision, “We can begin to revive businesses of all kinds, including airlines, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues. By putting cash in people’s pockets for the next two months, protecting small businesses, and releasing credit restrictions, the President, Congress, and the Federal Reserve will have positioned the economy to grow once again. that the virus is not present“
At the same time, the doctor warns about what would be the worst situation in his country in the face of the pandemic: “If we persist with halftones against coronavirus, we risk damaging the economy for a long time with a heavy burden of anxious consumers, disease, higher medical costs, and restricted business activity.”
Lastly, he calls for a long-term public health policy that will allow his country to be better equipped to face coronavirus or other emerging threats, and to achieve a safe and effective vaccine as soon as possible.