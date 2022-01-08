The smelly Alzheimer’s warning sign that could ‘double’ your dementia risk

The stinky Alzheimer’s warning sign that could ‘double’ your dementia risk

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE is a devastating disease for those who suffer from it as well as their families.

However, experts have warned that there is one warning sign that could double your chances of developing the disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disease that causes memory, thinking, and reasoning skills to deteriorate.

Preclinical, mild (sometimes called early-stage), moderate, and severe (sometimes called late-stage) are the stages of the disease.

A five-year study of nearly 3,000 adults aged 57 to 85 found that those who couldn’t identify four out of five common smells were more than twice as likely to develop the disease.

Peppermint, fish, orange, rose, and leather were the five odours, in order of increasing difficulty.

The majority of people, about 78%, were able to correctly identify at least four of the five scents, but 14% could only name three, 5% could name two, 2% could name one, and 1% couldn’t name any.

Almost everyone who couldn’t identify any of the smells was diagnosed with dementia five years later.

The disease had also developed in nearly 80% of those who could only name one or two scents.

“These findings show that the sense of smell is closely linked with brain function and health,” said Jayant Pinto, lead author of the 2017 study and a professor of surgery at the University of Chicago.

“We believe that smell ability, as well as sensory function in general, may be an important early sign that people are at risk for dementia.”

When the brain is damaged by diseases such as Alzheimer’s or a series of strokes, dementia develops.

Although Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, it is not the only cause.

A 2015 study looked into the link between odour and Alzheimer disease biomarkers in clinically normal elderly people.

It was discovered that in ‘clinically normal’ people, poor odour identification was linked to neurodegeneration markers.

This is the gradual loss of neuronal function that occurs in diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The signs of disease in the early stages can be subtle at first.

However, they become more noticeable over time and begin to interfere with a person’s daily life.

While there are some common symptoms, each person diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is different and will most likely have a different experience with the disease.

For the most part, however, memory issues are the first sign.

Here are the top five things to keep an eye out for.

As the disease progresses, a person’s symptoms may include:

Despite the fact that memory issues are the most common,

