The symptoms of Christmas tree syndrome and how they can ruin your holiday celebrations

Christmas tree syndrome symptoms and how it can ruin your holiday cheer

THE 1ST OF DECEMBER MEANING CARRYING A TREE HOME OR GETTING IT FROM THE ATTIC FOR MANY PEOPLE.

However, if you’ve been feeling a little sniffly after decorating your holiday masterpiece, you may be suffering from ‘Christmas tree syndrome,’ according to experts.

Christmas Tree Syndrome is brought on by tiny allergens found in your Christmas tree.

Allergies can be triggered by plants, grass, or mold, and they affect a large number of people.

If you have Christmas Tree Syndrome, you’ll probably have hayfever-like symptoms.

Runny eyes and nose, sniffles, and sneezing are some of the symptoms.

Allergies can cause headaches and earaches, which can ruin your Christmas celebrations if you’re planning on going out for drinks or to a work party.

According to Max Wiseberg, an expert on airborne allergens, these symptoms are caused by a variety of factors.

“A team of scientists from Upstate Medical University examined clippings from 28 Christmas trees, including needles and bark from a variety of species, and discovered an incredible 53 different types of mold,” he said.

Pollen from other trees can also get stuck in your Christmas tree’s bark, according to Max.

“Allergens such as dust and mold can also be found on synthetic trees.”

“This concoction of allergens can make decorating a Christmas tree a real pain.

However, there are some things you can do to help reduce the severity of your allergic reaction.”

If you’ve just put up your Christmas tree or plan to do so this week, Max says there are a few things you can do to avoid or at least lessen the symptoms of Christmas tree syndrome.

If you haven’t yet brought your tree inside, Max recommends hosing it down first.

He explained that this will aid in the removal of some of the mold and spores.

If you already have allergies and are prone to flare-ups, he recommends having someone else do it.

Max added that you should be cautious when decorating your tree.

“As you place the tree in place and move the branches to hang the decorations and position the lights, allergens will be disturbed.”

“Place your tree up as late as possible to help reduce the risk of mold exposure,” he advised.

Another tip, according to Max, is to use an allergen barrier such as HayMax, but you can also use petroleum jelly or other products.

According to Max, you should apply this around your nostril on a regular basis to help prevent the…

