The third day of Covid testing has revealed that Omicron is now ‘DOMINANT in London.’

Covid is now ‘DOMINANT in London,’ with the third day of testing chaos and booster queues.

For the third day in a row, BRITS attempting to obtain Covid-19 tests are having trouble obtaining swabs.

It comes as crowds have formed outside vaccination clinics as all adults are now eligible for booster shots.

As more people become infected and more people come forward for booster shots, the government and the NHS are under strain.

This week, there have been problems with lateral flow tests, with many people being told that none are available.

Officials from the government said yesterday that this was done so that orders could be fulfilled first.

Today, supply appears to have leveled out, and people can order LFTs to be delivered to their homes as well as pick them up from pharmacies or pick-up points.

The high demand for LFTs may be due to the fact that people who have been double jabbed and come into contact with someone who has contracted coronavirus are not required to isolate but must take LFTs for seven days.

People trying to schedule PCR tests have run into problems again today, with low availability at walk-in sites in many areas.

Tests are currently available across the East Midlands, and in the East of England (with the exception of Hertfordshire), tests are available in most areas.

Although tests are available in the North East and North West, the South East is also feeling the strain.

Middlesex and Surrey have shortages, and the Isle of Wight has none.

With the exception of Bristol, where no tests are available, there is good availability in the South West.

There appear to be plenty of tests available in the West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber, but none are currently available in London.

Dr Jenny Harries, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive, dismissed reports of a shortage, saying that requests for lateral flow tests have been “amazing,” with “unprecedented demand” for PCR tests.

The London shortage occurs as Omicron is now thought to be the most common strain in the city.

S gene target failure (SGTF), a method of detecting the likely presence of Omicron, was found in 51.8 percent of new coronavirus cases in London with specimen dates of December 11 and 12.

This difference, a deletion in the S gene, can be detected in certain laboratory PCR tests and used to estimate Omicron’s spread.

On the 11th and 12th of December, there were 1,391 Covid-19 cases in London where the S gene status was unknown.

