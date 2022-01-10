The three different types of skin rashes that could indicate Omicron

There are three different types of skin rashes that could indicate you have Omicron.

MOST Brits have heard of Omicron, and if you haven’t, chances are you know someone who has.

The milder variant has slightly different symptoms, and most people have complained of cold-like symptoms, though some have also complained of skin rashes.

While the NHS still lists a new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell as the primary symptoms of Covid-19, experts say skin rashes should be on your radar.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

People who have caught the variant report skin rashes, according to the ZOE Covid Symptom Study App.

The three types of rashes that Brits are reporting are as follows.

This rash, according to those who have reported it, usually appears out of nowhere.

It appears as raised bumps and is extremely itchy; it frequently begins with extremely itchy palms or soles.

Hives can be caused by infections like the Covid virus, which is more common in children.

It’s important to remember, however, that hives can be caused by a variety of infections, including the common cold.

If you’re unsure about your symptoms, a coronavirus test can help you determine whether or not you need to isolate.

The second resembles a prickly heat rash that appears all over the body, though it is most common on the elbows, knees, and backs of hands and feet.

A London GP had previously warned that Omicron could cause rashes in children, but it hadn’t been seen in adults until recently.

According to Dr. David Lloyd, about 15% of children with confirmed Omicron cases develop spots.

They also had fatigue, headaches, and a loss of appetite, which match the most common adult variant symptoms so far.

A rash that looks like chilblain is the last skin condition to mention.

Some patients have complained of sore patches that are purple or red in color and stick out above the skin…

