The top three Omicron symptoms in the UK have been revealed.

The top three Omicron symptoms in British people have been identified.

OMICRON has been circulating in the United Kingdom for over a month and is the most common coronavirus strain in the country.

The majority of Britons say the illness feels like a common cold, and there are three main symptoms, according to data.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the most commonly reported symptoms are cough, fatigue, and headache.

These are distinct from the three main coronavirus symptoms listed by the NHS, which haven’t changed since Covid arrived in March 2020.

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of Covid are a new persistent cough, loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature.

If you suspect you have Covid, it’s critical to get tested and follow the isolation guidelines.

You must isolate for five days according to these instructions.

While Covid isn’t for everyone, most users describe it as “just like a cold.”

A number of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains in vaccinated people, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

According to the ONS, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and nausea or vomiting are the least commonly reported symptoms.

Experts say that while nausea and vomiting may not be primary symptoms of the virus, they may appear alongside other symptoms.

According to research, Covid-19 has been linked to gastrointestinal symptoms in some people.

According to a study published in the Journal of Microbiology, Immunology, and Infection, experts discovered that nausea and vomiting were two of the most common symptoms, as were other key Covid symptoms like a sore throat or loss of taste and smell.

The Covid infection, according to the research, can cause symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.

They believe that people get sick as a result of the body’s inflammatory response to the virus.

According to ONS data, the most commonly reported symptoms fell in December 2021 compared to November 2021, while the percentage of people reporting a sore throat rose in the same month.

