The three most concerning skin changes that could indicate breast cancer

When it comes to breast cancer, most people will be looking for a lump, but there are changes in your skin that you should be aware of.

It’s critical to regularly check your breasts for any abnormalities because the earlier cancer is detected, the better.

Regularly checking them will help you understand what is normal for your body.

“Self-examination of your breasts can be an important way of diagnosing breast cancer early,” Dr Sara Kayat, Superdrug’s Medical Ambassador, said.

“Breast awareness” means knowing what your “normal” looks and feels like, and by examining your breasts on a regular basis, you’ll be able to spot any changes in your breasts sooner.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chances of a complete recovery.”

Breast cancer usually has several symptoms, the first of which is usually a lump.

Sarah Harding, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020 and died in September 2021, urged women to check their breasts for signs of cancer before her death.

Sarah said she’d been having pain in her breast and assumed it was a cyst.

Her skin began to bruise, and she became “terrified.”

While most breast lumps aren’t cancerous, it’s always a good idea to see a doctor if you’re concerned.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the UK, affecting mostly women over the age of 50, though it can affect anyone, including men.

Breast cancer affects about one in every eight women, though the chances of survival are good if caught early.

The following are three concerning skin signs to keep an eye out for:

A thickened breast tissue area, according to the NHS, is one of the first signs of breast cancer.

According to experts, the skin will feel firm or rubbery, and you may notice lumps where the skin has thickened.

The consistency of normal breast tissue varies from woman to woman and can change during the menstrual cycle.

Breast cancer can also be identified by dimpling in the skin of your breasts.

If breast cancer is the cause of the dimpling, it may feel warm and swell.

It’s possible that your breasts will feel tender and painful.

A rash on or around the nipple is the final skin symptom of breast cancer.

This is usually a red or scaly rash that resembles eczema.

It’s also possible that the rash will feel…

