The three ways you’re performing your lateral flow tests incorrectly

By now, BRITS should be very familiar with lateral flow tests; we’ve been sticking swabs up our noses for months to see if we’re Covid clear.

Lateral flows are unpleasant but generally painless, and they provide peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

The best way to beat Omicron is to monitor your health with tests and get boosted, as a slew of highly positive studies show the strain is milder than others.

However, some people are still using lateral flows incorrectly, which could result in inaccurate results.

Dr. Nathan, an A&E doctor in London, has been posting helpful information about Covid lateral flow tests (LFTs) on his Instagram page (@expedition_doctor)…

When it comes to lateral flow, what mistakes do people make?

“Failure to recognize a positive test result.”

“Any positive line visible within 30 minutes equals a positive result, even if it is so faint that it is barely visible.”

“However, if after 30 minutes, a faint line appears, it can be ignored.”

What is the best method for catching a lateral flow?

“Before beginning the test, read all of the enclosed instructions thoroughly.

“Remember to wait at least 30 minutes before eating or drinking, to blow your nose, and to wash your hands!”

Should you always swab your throat AND your nose?

“It is imperative that you follow the enclosed instructions at all times.

“Do a throat and nose swab if the test recommends it.

If it says to only use a nose swab, do so.

“However, there have been some anecdotal reports of people who have had a positive throat swab but a negative nose swab and then developed symptoms and a positive PCR.”

Experts disagree about always swabbing the throat despite the in-pack instructions.

Some say it’s necessary because Omicron can appear in the throat but not the nose during the incubation period, but others disagree.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

It comes as new lateral flow testing rules are set to go into effect on Tuesday.

If you test positive on a lateral flow but don’t have symptoms, you won’t have to do a PCR starting January 11.

The rules are simple – if you test them out…

