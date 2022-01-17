The two Omicron symptoms that may be your only indication that you’ve been infected

The two Omicron symptoms that may be the only indication that you’ve been infected

OMICRON is still spreading rapidly, though cases in the United Kingdom are beginning to decline.

Some people test positive for the variant while showing no symptoms at all, but there are a few key symptoms to be aware of that could indicate you’ve been infected.

This strain of the Covid virus is more cold-like in appearance, especially in those who have been vaccinated.

It is milder, occurring mostly in those who have been stabbed, and thus does not require more than a few days at home to recover.

However, knowing the signs that you may be carrying Omicron is useful in case you come into contact with someone who is more vulnerable or who may be taken ill more seriously.

A runny nose and a headache are two of the most common symptoms, according to an expert.

Professor Irene Petersen of University College London’s Department of Epidemiology and Health Informatics told the Independent: “A runny nose and headache are symptoms of many infections, but they may also be the first – and only – symptoms of Covid.”

“As a result, if you have these symptoms, I recommend using lateral flow tests for a few days.”

It comes as a list of approximately 20 Omicron symptoms that you are most likely to experience has been revealed.

This isn’t to say there aren’t others, but these are the ones that people who have caught the variant have reported the most.

They recorded their symptoms on the ZOE Covid Study, with runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat remaining in the top five.

A hoarse voice, chills or shivers, brain fog, dizziness, missing meals, and feeling down are among the top 20 symptoms.

With a shorter incubation period than Delta, the symptoms appear to appear faster.

Omicron symptoms usually appear two to five days after exposure.

Omicron is milder than other strains for those who have been vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

The United Kingdom appears to be escaping Omicron’s grasp, with 70,924 Covid cases reported yesterday, the lowest daily total in more than a month.

On December 14, infections fell below 70,000 for the first time…

