The UK has ordered antiviral pills to treat an additional 4 million people, giving Covid a big boost.

BRITAIN has ordered enough antiviral Covid pills to treat another 4.25 million people, more than doubling its stockpile.

Ministers are stockpiling the drugs, which reduce the risk of serious illness by more than half, in order to protect the NHS from Omicron.

The pills should work just as well against the new variant, according to scientists, and they can be given to people at home to keep them out of the hospital.

“This is a mammoth deal for the UK Government and for patients across the country, who are set to benefit from these antivirals in the coming months,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

All over-50s and high-risk people who test positive for Covid and aren’t in hospital can already get antivirals on the NHS.

Orders have been placed for 2.5 million additional courses of Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which has been shown in trials to reduce the risk of severe illness or death by 89 percent.

And for 1.75 million more courses of molnupiravir, a drug developed by MSD that reduces the risk by 30 to 50%.

The new batches arrive after the NHS already had enough supplies to treat 730,000 people.

“Both antivirals could be vital tools against Omicron, with current evidence showing they are effective against the variant,” said Eddie Gray, who led the Antivirals Taskforce that bought the drugs.

Antiviral drugs can be obtained from a doctor or through a clinical trial called Panoramic.

They must be over the age of 50 or between the ages of 18 and 49, be in a Covid risk group, and have tested positive for symptoms that began less than five days ago.

Outside of clinical trials, the pills may be given to the highest-risk groups, such as care home residents.

The coronavirus vaccine was given first to those who were most at risk, and they will need a fourth dose.

Vaccinations are the best way to stay safe and protected against Covid, and all Brits have been urged to get their booster doses.

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible strain.”

