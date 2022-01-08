The UK has recorded 146,390 new Covid cases, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to over 150,000.

During the previous week, 1.227 million people tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of cases has decreased from 178,250 on Friday, but the number of deaths has increased from 229.

During the previous week, 1.227 million people tested positive for Covid, up 10.6% from the previous week, while 1,271 people died, up 38.3% from the week before.

The total number of people who died within 28 days of receiving a positive test is now 150,057.

The Department of Health and Social Care (Dhsc) urged people to get their booster shots after the country’s grim deaths milestone was announced.

“Every death from this virus is a tragedy, and our sympathies are with everyone who has lost loved ones,” the (Dhsc) said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the collective national effort and the dedication of frontline health and social care workers and volunteers in vaccinating tens of millions of people and keeping them safe.”

Thousands of lives have been saved as a result of their tireless efforts.

“However, the pandemic is far from over.

That’s why it’s critical that everyone continues to do their part by getting boosted now, or getting a first or second jab if you haven’t already.”

The latest figures are being released after a Government adviser stated that the Omicron variant is causing the most “concerning” rates in the North East and North West of England.

Middlesbrough (748.8 to 2,651.4), Copeland (1,731.3 to 3,525.8), and Redcar and Cleveland (846.8 to 2,564.3) are the five UK areas with the largest week-on-week increases in Covid case rates, according to official figures.

Dr. Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), has identified these areas, as well as the Midlands, as areas of concern.

He said cases in London were “slowing down,” but that it would take a fortnight to see if this trend continued in the capital, which has been at the epicenter of the outbreak.

“Most other parts of the country are about two,” Dr Tildesley said.

UK records 146,390 new Covid cases as total deaths from virus passes more than 150,000