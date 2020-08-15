The UK’s 29 hotspots on Public Health England’s coronavirus lockdown watch list – Latest News

Newark and Sherwood in Nottinghamshire is the latest area to added to the list after a local spike and is now classed as an “area of concern” with 26.3 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

There now 21 areas of England classed as “areas of intervention” where local restrictions are in place to curb the infection rate while the health authority has listed a further eight “areas of concern” which may see future restrictions.

Further areas of England are at risk of localised lockdowns as Public Health England release new statistics on the areas with the greatest rates of infection risk

The new authority “watchlist” areas were named in PHE’s Covid-19 Weekly Surveillance report dated up to August 11.

Public Health England has revealed the shifting pattern of coronavirus infection rates across England, with an update on the areas most at risk of localised lockdowns.

It states: “The majority of COVID-19 surveillance indicators suggest that COVID-19 activity remained stable at a national level during week 32.

It comes as the UK as a whole marked the highest number of coronavirus cases on a Saturday for eight weeks.

“Increases in activity were noted in the North West, Yorkshire and Humber and the East Midlands.

“Case detections in England increased slightly from 5,019 in week 31 to 5,401 in week 32.

Health minister Edward Argar said the monitoring of regional areas is likely to continue for some time.

“Case detections remain highest in adults aged 85 and over and cases in this age group have increased in recent weeks, which may be related to ongoing care homes incidents.”

“At a local authority level, incidence was highest in Oldham, followed by Blackburn with Darwen which continues to decrease.

He said: “We will review the measures again next week as part of our ongoing surveillance and monitoring of the latest data.

“I urge everyone in these areas to continue to follow the rules – wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to.”

Out of current infection hot spots, Northampton has the highest rate currently, thanks to an outbreak at the Greencore sandwich factory in the town.

In “areas of concern” special measures include additional testing in care homes and increased community engagement with high-risk groups.

In Oldham, Greater Manchester, the rate has jumped from 68.7 to 112.2, with 266 new cases recorded.

A total of 260 new cases were recorded in Northampton in the seven days to August 11, the equivalent of 115.8 per 100,000 people – up from 34.7 in the previous seven days to August 4.