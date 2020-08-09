The UK’s 29 towns and cities on the coronavirus local lockdown ‘watch list’ – Latest News

Preston’s rate of new Covid-19 cases went up from 20.3 per 100,000 people in the week ending July 27 to 32.8 in the week ending August 3 causing the need for intervention.

The latest UK city to be hit by increased local lockdown restrictions is Preston, Lancashire reports the Mirror Online.

Large areas including Greater Manchester, parts of East Lancashire and West Yorkshire are on the list, as well as parts of North Wales and Midlands cities such as Leicester

Leicester was the first city to suffer a local lockdown when the government said unlike the rest of England it would not be allowed to open pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and other non-essential businesses on July 4.

The list of towns, cities and boroughs on the UK’s coronavirus watch list has been expanded to 29.

Under the local lockdown rules, people living in Preston are banned from mixing with people from outside their social bubble in homes, gardens, and indoor venues, such as pubs.

Anyone found flouting the rules could be fined £100 up to a maximum of £3,200 for repeat offences.

Areas including Manchester, parts of East Lancashire and West Yorkshire are subject to the stricter new lockdown regulations – including a ban on people from different households meeting in a private home or garden following a spike in coronavirus cases.

New coronavirus lockdown laws carrying fines of up to £3,200 came into effect in parts of northern England earlier this month.

The legislation imposes restrictions on metropolitan, city and borough council areas in Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale, Calderdale and Kirklees.

