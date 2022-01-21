The unexpected Omicron symptoms that can show up while eating

OMICRON has been identified as a milder coronavirus strain, with most people experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Cough, headache, and fatigue are the three main symptoms of Omicron, according to experts, but there is another symptom that can appear while you’re eating.

Experts believe it may manifest differently than previous versions of the virus.

The findings of the ZOE Covid Symptom Study have shed light on the Omicron strain’s most common symptoms.

According to the Mirror, some people may experience a previously less common problem: loss of appetite.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign has aided in getting the vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens.

The ZOE study compared symptoms reported by people who had either the Delta or Omicron variants.

“Contributor reports also identified loss of appetite and brain fog as common symptoms,” the experts said.

“These findings are consistent with a small set of data from contributors who reported positive PCR results for Omicron infections, either suspected or confirmed.”

When it came to typical infection, the researchers found no significant differences between Delta and Omicron.

Taste (and smell) loss has become a well-known classic sign of coronavirus infection, and it can last for weeks or months after the infection is gone.

However, compared to the early stages of the pandemic, ZOE says that loss of taste or smell is much less likely to occur.

Only 50% of people have the classic three symptoms of fever, cough, or loss of smell or taste, according to the study.

The NHS has identified a triad of symptoms that indicate Covid and should be tested.

Many people who contract Omicron develop a sore throat, which is one of the variant’s most common symptoms.

Dr. Jorge Moreno, who works at an outpatient clinic in Connecticut and is an assistant professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, says that the majority of patients have the same problem.

According to Insider, the majority of people who test positive have a dry, sore throat that causes sharp pain when swallowing.

“It’s a noticeable symptom.”

It’s not like a minor annoyance…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.