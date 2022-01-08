The United Kingdom is the world’s’most immune country,’ according to data showing that 98% of Britons have’some form’ of resistance to the Omicron variant.

Data shows that 98 percent of Britons have’some form’ of resistance to the Omicron variant, making the UK the’most immune country in the world.’

According to one expert, the United Kingdom could be the world’s most immune country in the fight against Covid-19.

According to data, nearly all over 15s in the United Kingdom have some resistance to the Omicron variant.

It means they may have milder symptoms and a less serious disease overall.

According to Dr Raghib Ali, Clinical Research Associate, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge, this could explain why, despite rising case numbers, hospitalizations from the virus remain low.

However, the top doctor, who also serves in a variety of other roles in the NHS and Public Health England, urged Brits to continue to follow the rules so that the health service is not overburdened, as staff absence is a “major problem.”

Wearing face masks, washing hands, taking LFT and PCR tests as directed, and isolating if you have symptoms or a positive result are all ways to stay safe and ensure the NHS stays afloat.

However, he added that things aren’t all doom and gloom, and that lockdown restrictions are unlikely as long as we stay on track.

“Essentially, what the graph shows is combined data on vaccination with data from the MRC, which produces a monthly update on what proportion of people have had a natural infection, as well as dosage and infections by age,” Dr Raghib told The Sun.

“It’s based on over 15-year-olds, so it doesn’t apply to everyone, and there are two factors: waning immunity from previous vaccinations or infections, and then increasing immunity from boosters and new infections, and how those things are balancing out, which nobody really knows.”

“However, we’re probably the world’s most immune country.”

“For a long time, my general position has been that things are not as bad as many people make out,” he continued.

According to the data gathered by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Cambridge MRC Epidemiology Unit, between 97 and 98 percent of Brits will have a milder form of covid if infected again.

Vaccinations, boosters, and natural immunity all contribute to immunity.

Dr. Raghib’s remarks come as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

