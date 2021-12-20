The United Kingdom’s largest rail franchise has backed the Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign and pledged to develop policies for 27k employees.

The United Kingdom’s largest rail franchise has endorsed the Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign and pledged to develop policies for 27k employees.

Despite the fact that it will affect half of the population at some point, the menopause is still a taboo topic in most workplaces.

This is why we created the Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign: to de-stigmatize the menopause and ensure that women get the help they need.

We reported earlier this year on how dozens of major corporations, including John Lewis, Morrisons, Co-Op, Sky, Nationwide, and Mandamp;S, have promised to do more to support their female employees.

In response to our campaign, The Go-Ahead Group, the UK’s largest rail franchise and one of the four largest bus operators, has pledged to introduce new menopause policies.

“We know that going through the menopause can pose challenges for women in the workplace,” Scott Maynard, Group People Director, The Go-Ahead Group, said.

“We’re fully committed to assisting our colleagues and raising awareness about this issue.

“Go-Ahead Group is proud to support the Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign as one of Britain’s largest public transport operators, and we applaud The Sun for raising awareness of this subject.”

Following a series of educational seminars for managers, the company, which employs 27,000 people, announced that it is now developing menopause support policies for its female workforce.

Furthermore, Aldi has endorsed our important campaign, having recently released a menopause support guide for their 33,000 employees.

“We are thrilled to support The Sun’s Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign and raise awareness of an issue that affects so many of our colleagues,” Vicky Metcalf, Diversity and Inclusion Director at Aldi UK, said.

Their support comes as a result of an exclusive survey conducted for the Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign, which found that women typically start experiencing symptoms around the age of 47, 18 years before the traditional retirement age of 65.

Millions of women will experience brain fog, anxiety, hot flushes, memory loss, and other debilitating symptoms at work as a result.

Because of difficult symptoms, one out of every eight women is forced to leave their jobs, while others take time off, opt for early retirement, or pass up promotions.

By emailing [email protected], you can pledge to support the campaign and implement policies in your workplace.

It is estimated that one in every five people in the UK is affected.

Menopause is still talked about in hushed tones, as if it’s something to be ashamed of.

Because of the stigma associated with the transition, women have suffered in silence for centuries.

