The US exports millions of medicines and medical equipment to Cuba

“Castro’s henchmen, his apologists and spokesmen, should know better,” he said.

According to Kozak, “USA it routinely authorizes the export of humanitarian goods, agricultural products, medicines, and medical equipment to support the Cuban people. “

These days, the island’s regime and its media have dedicated several headlines to blame Washington for curbing the response capacity to the coronavirus in the Caribbean nation. Meanwhile, organizations and public figures have called for the lifting of the embargo on USA to Havana in times of COVID-19.

“In 2019, USA exported millions of dollars of medical products from USA To Cuba. Since 1992, the USA they have authorized the export of billions of dollars in medicines and medical equipment to Cuba, “said Kozak.

Michael Kozak1..jpg Michael Kozak, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the US Department of State. Mikael Kozak / @ WHAAsstSecty / via Twitter

The statement of the acting undersecretary of state was also shared on social media by the Embassy of USA in Havana, in the voice of its representative Mara Tekach.

“Disinformation is dangerous, particularly in these times of fighting the coronavirus,” said Tekach.

In 2000, an exemption from the embargo approved by the US Congress authorized the sale of food, agricultural products, medicines and medical equipment to Cuba, provided Havana paid in advance and in cash.

During that decade, there were frequent reports in the US press about the value of exports of food and agricultural products to Havana, and the United States became one of the main suppliers of the Island. However, there has been little information on the sale of medical supplies to Cuba.

According to Diario de Cuba, up to the end of Sunday there are nine deaths from COVID-19 on the island and the number of infected amounts to 350. On Sunday 764 patients were studied and 1,718 were admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance. Another 18,434 people are monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.