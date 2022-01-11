The VERY FIRST sign that you might be infected with Omicron has been revealed – and you might have missed it.

The VERY FIRST sign that you may be infected with Omicron has been revealed – and you may have missed it.

MANY people who have been infected with the Omicron variant have reported cold-like symptoms.

Many people miss Omicron infections because the symptoms are similar to those of a common winter cold.

One of the first signs of Omicron, according to doctors, is a lump in your throat.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The three main symptoms of coronavirus, according to the NHS, are a new persistent cough, a loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature.

Doctors working in hospitals and monitoring Covid patients have evidence that these symptoms are no longer the leading signs, according to data from the ZOE Symptom Tracker app.

Dr. Jorge Moreno, who works at an outpatient clinic in Connecticut and is an assistant professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, says that the majority of patients have the same problem.

According to Insider, the majority of people who test positive have a dry, sore throat that causes sharp pain when swallowing.

“It’s a noticeable symptom.”

It’s not like a minor irritation in the throat.

“If they’re reporting it, it’s because their throat is raw,” he said.

Further research has revealed that the majority of people who get Omicron develop throat problems.

The majority of people who tested positive for Omicron had a sore throat, according to data from an outbreak in Norway.

The symptoms lasted three days, according to the patients.

The symptoms aren’t as bad for people who have been vaccinated, according to Dr. Moreno, and the illness is similar to a mild cold for most people.

“They’re ready to go back to exercising or doing their regular activity a couple days later,” he added.

The Omicron variant causes symptoms within 48 hours, according to data from the ZOE app.

Runny nose, scratchy throat, headache, fatigue, and sneezing are some of the symptoms.

Lower back pain, muscle aches, and night sweats are other common symptoms, according to the study’s lead author, King’s College London.

