The West Dunbartonshire Council is looking for artists who work in the twenty-first century to exhibit.

Instead of approving the purchase of works by Alison Watt, Jacki Parry, and Kate Cameron, the council decided to look for work by 21st-century artists.

The purchase of fine art by at least three different Scottish artists has been postponed because the work did not meet the criteria set by West Dunbartonshire Council.

During a special cultural committee meeting on Monday morning, councillors were expected to approve the purchase of several pieces of art by female artists, but they decided to postpone the decision to see if they could acquire work completed by women in the twenty-first century.

Despite previously acknowledging that the investment could be perceived negatively when council budgets are “under pressure,” the local authority recently added tens of thousands of pounds worth of drawings and paintings to its taxpayer-funded collection.

The council’s cultural capital fund has been used to purchase 14 works of art from the 20th century.

SJ Peploe’s drawings were also acquired in December of last year.

Members of the cultural committee were expected to approve funding to secure additional artwork from Scottish women artists such as Alison Watt, Christine McArthur, Jacki Parry, Kate Cameron, and Mary Armour during their meeting this morning.

The council was also expected to try to acquire works by Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh and Francis Macdonald, two artists from the early twentieth century.

Members of the council, in an unexpected move, refused to approve these purchases because they did not meet the council’s 21st century, female artist criteria.

“I am going to ask for continuation of this report apart from Peploe’s acquisition of the two colorist pictures,” said independent councillor Baillie Dennis Agnew.

“I would argue that the three other female artists, while excellent artists, do not meet the criteria because they are not 21st-century artists, as stated in earlier reports.”

“I would put that forward for agreement with that adjustment and continuation.”

This proposal received unanimous approval from the committee members.

A new report will be presented at a later time.