The worst of Omicron, according to health officials, is nearly over, as daily Covid cases have dropped for the seventh day in a row.

As daily Covid cases fell for the seventh day in a row, health officials claim the worst of Omicron is nearly over.

Infections have decreased by a third, from 194,747 to 129,587 in just one week.

In addition, the number of critically ill people in intensive care who require breathing support has dropped to 672, the lowest level since mid-October.

The NHS Confederation’s chief executive, Matthew Taylor, predicted that while some areas would continue to be affected, the country would soon be free of the worst.

“Unless something unexpected happens, we’re close to the national peak of Covid patients in hospitals,” he said.

“This is a pivotal juncture.”

“Numbers being admitted hasn’t risen as high as I feared,” Dr Richard Cree, an intensive care medic in Middlesbrough, said.

“It’s looking more and more likely that we’ll be able to ride out the Omicron wave.” According to the Office for National Statistics, UK infections reached a new high of 4.3 million last week.

However, the rate of increase has slowed, and they are now decreasing in London.

There are 16,881 Covid patients in hospitals, which is less than half of the peak in January.

Infections in the UK rose only 15% in the first week of January, compared to a 64% increase at the end of December, according to the ONS report.

With 398 new fatalities reported yesterday, Covid deaths were up a fifth from last week.