There are four key Omicron numbers that could lead to more restrictions, and they are as follows:

There are four key Omicron numbers that could lead to more restrictions, as well as what they are now.

The government announced this week that no new restrictions will be imposed, allowing Brits to continue celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The number of people infected with Omicron has continued to rise, but many of those who get it have cold-like symptoms.

Boris Johnson revealed the four key numbers that he claimed would determine whether England needed more restrictions at the start of this month.

“[We will be] guided by hard medical data around four – vaccine efficacy, Omicron severity, speed or spread, and rate of hospitalizations,” he said.

“We will monitor and review the data, and we must remain humble in the face of the virus.”

“As soon as it’s clear that boosters can hold Omicron and we’ve boosted enough, we’ll be able to proceed as before.”

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

With that in mind, ministers and health officials should think about four things before enacting more coronavirus restrictions.

For all the latest news and stories, visit our Omicron Covid live blog.

Millions of booster vaccines have been distributed across the country in an effort to combat Omicron, and health officials have warned that two doses aren’t enough to protect you, so everyone should get a booster shot.

A total of 56.1 million Britons received their first dose, 47.2 million received their second dose, and 32.6 million received a booster dose.

According to research, boosters reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill from Omicron by up to 86 percent.

Blood samples from jabbed individuals were tested against the mutant strain by top scientists.

Experts from Imperial College London discovered that three doses still provided high levels of protection against Omicron in terms of needing hospital treatment, but their ability to prevent mild infection decreased.

The Omicron variant has seen a spike in cases in recent months, but data from South Africa, where it was first discovered, suggests that infections are slowing.

People who contract it may be asymptomatic and unaware of it, or they may exhibit symptoms and have an unpleasant week with…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.