There are seven things you should know about lateral flow tests, including what to do if you get a positive result.

There are seven important things to know about lateral flow tests, as well as what to do if you get a positive result.

Covid test results can be obtained in minutes using lateral flow immunochromatographic assays or rapid tests, also referred to as LFTs.

Regular LFTs can help you stay on top of your health during the pandemic.

They’re useful as the number of cases related to the mutant Omicron variant continues to rise.

However, a slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

If you can’t work from home or are attending school or university in person, it’s a good idea to use them on a regular basis.

Dr. Nathan, an A&E doctor in London who has been posting useful information on his Instagram page, has shared the most important information about LFTs.

Rapid testing (lateral flow testing) refers to results that are available “on the spot” in less than half an hour.

They work in the same way as pregnancy tests, which are the most well-known lateral flow rapid test strips.

Two lines or a fluorescent glow on the test strip indicate a positive result, which takes about 30 minutes to appear.

A swab from a patient’s nose or throat is used in a Covid lateral flow test to quickly determine if they have the virus.

“Read the enclosed instructions all the way through before you start the test,” Dr. Nathan advises.

“At least 30 minutes before, don’t eat or drink, blow your nose, or wash your hands!”

Check if LFTs are available at your workplace, school, or university; they’re sometimes kept on hand in places where visitors are required to take the tests on a regular basis.

You can also get them from local pharmacists or collection points; a list of locations can be found here.

You can also order them through the NHS website, though LFTs are currently in short supply.

You shouldn’t pay for lateral flow tests because they are free.

They are typically sold in seven-packs, one for each day of the week.

A positive result is indicated by the appearance of two red lines.

However, one of the most common mistakes people make when taking LFTs, according to Dr. Nathan, is misreading the results.

