There are six different types of belly buttons… and yours says a lot about you.

When it comes to determining the type of person you are, our personality is usually the most important factor.

However, experts believe that your belly button can reveal a lot about whether you’ll make a good partner and even how long you’ll live.

Your belly button is permanent, and the shape of the dent in your navel is determined by how the umbilical cord heals and scars; apparently, it reveals a lot about your personality.

It all comes down to the omphilomancy theory, which entails analyzing a person’s navel shape in order to determine personality traits.

People who believe in this type of Chinese mythology believe that the shape of your belly button can predict how many children you’ll have.

Let’s just say that if you’re looking for a large family, the deeper the family tree, the better.

You can also tell how long you’ll live by inspecting your navel, according to Berlin psychologist Dr. Gerhard Reibmann, author of Centered: Understand Yourself through Your Navel.

There are a few medical conditions that can cause your belly button to look odd, but according to the NHS, this is most common in children or young infants.

An umbilical hernia occurs when an internal body part pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall, according to the article.

“Umbilical hernias are very common in infants and young children, especially in prematurely born babies,” according to the NHS.

“An umbilical hernia is a painless lump that develops in or near the navel (belly button).”

“It may enlarge when you laugh, cough, cry, or go to the bathroom, and it may contract when you relax or lie down.”

Before a child’s first birthday, this usually resolves itself.

While there is no scientific evidence that the shape of your belly button can predict your temperament or lifespan, we found these theories to be fascinating.

So, if you’re an adult who’s curious about the size or shape of your belly button, here’s everything you need to know.

A protruding belly button indicates a strong, extroverted, optimistic personality who is stubborn, enjoys the spotlight, and perseveres in achieving their goals.

People with an outie think hard about their beliefs and opinions before committing to them.

It takes them time to find a compatible partner, but once they do, they can expect a long-term relationship.

72 years is the average lifespan.

This navel shape represents a modest, even-tempered individual with a large heart and a quiet, shy demeanor.

They don't usually inform family members…

