There were 120,821 new cases reported in the UK this week, down 45 percent from the previous week.

Covid cases in the UK are down 45 percent from last week, with 120,821 new cases reported.

DAILY Covid cases have dropped by 45 percent in the last week, indicating that the Omicron outbreak is winding down.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) reported another 120,821 infections this afternoon, up from a seven-day high of 218,724 infections.

Due to the bank holiday, additional cases and deaths in Northern Ireland and Wales went unreported.

However, it represents a significant drop in case numbers compared to a week ago, with today’s figures indicating that the country may have passed its peak.

Professor Neil Ferguson predicted that cases would start to fall this week last week.

Up until yesterday, there had been a steady decline in infections every day for five days before the numbers stabilized, indicating that the situation was improving.

While the number of infections has increased dramatically in recent weeks, a number of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with data showing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for new restrictions and protecting the NHS.

New figures show that on Monday, a total of 149,495 booster and third doses of Covid vaccine were logged across the UK.

In the UK, more than 35.8 million booster and third doses have been distributed, with 1.4 million in the last seven days.

The life-saving booster or third dose has now been received by an estimated 67 percent of all adults in the UK.

It comes as an expert claims that the UK is the northern hemisphere’s most likely to be free of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Chatham House online briefing, Professor David Heymann of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) suggested that the disease had become endemic in the UK.

“In general, the countries in the northern hemisphere that we are most familiar with are now in various stages of the pandemic,” he said.

“And, if it isn’t already out of the pandemic, the UK is probably the closest to being out of the pandemic and having the disease as endemic as the other four coronaviruses.”

Hospitals and emergency rooms have struggled with staff absences due to illness and an increase in infections, despite the fact that the number of patients is decreasing.

In the face of staff shortages and bed overcrowding, a number of trusts have declared “critical incidents.”

Ministers, on the other hand, have stated that

Latest News from Infosurhoy.