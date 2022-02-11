These are the seven worst appliances for increasing your energy bill when on standby.

These are the seven appliances that use the most energy when they are on standby.

Energy bills are set to rise by £693 per year, so save where you can. Here are the worst appliances that waste energy when you aren’t using them.

With the new price cap set to take effect in April, energy bills are expected to rise.

The price cap is rising by 54%, resulting in an increase of £693 for the average household bill and £708 for those who pay a year in advance.

Experts warn that the United Kingdom is on the verge of a cost-of-living crisis, as both National Insurance and food prices are set to rise.

With 70% of Scots concerned about their bills, many will be looking for ways to save energy wherever possible.

“Standby mode is a real energy drainer – some items use the same amount of energy as when they’re switched on,” said Archie Lasseter, sustainability lead at Utilita, according to Wales Online.

“Leaving just one TV on standby in each home can waste up to £16 in electricity per year, amounting to a staggering £432 million in total for all UK households.”

1st.

Xbox and Playstation are two video game consoles.

When you realize how much you could add by the end of the year, a games console becomes significantly less fun to play.

According to Utilita, a Playstation costs 2.41p per hour played, while an Xbox costs 2.22p, due to their respective power consumption of 130 and 120 watts.

The consoles use 10 watts even when they’re turned off, so they cost 0.18p per hour even when they’re not in use.

It works out to 4.45p per day, or £16.24 per year.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Television (TV)

Our televisions are very easy to switch to standby mode these days, and we don’t have much control over it.

Back in the day, your buttons were on the TV, and off meant off, but nowadays, the remote is mostly used in standby mode.

This means that unless your TV is turned off at the wall, it’s probably costing you money all year.

According to Utilita, a television consumes 40 watts when in use, but only 10 watts when in standby mode, just like consoles.

That is, for a total of five hours of viewing.

